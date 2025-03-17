BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets emotional as she showcases ‘Ruby’ in Seoul

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is extremely grateful to her die-hard fans!
On Monday, March 17, the 29-year-old South Korean singer and rapper turned to her official Instagram account to share a huge carousel of breathtaking photos from the thrilling Seoul concert.
Jennie, who debuted Ruby, her solo music album on March 7, performed a series of captivating shows titled The Ruby Experience in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul to promote the newly released album.
“My Seoul City. Ruby was finally shown in Korea..” she penned, adding, “I was excited and excited to tell you the story of the album. I feel like I was healed by your composition and energy.”
The Love To Hate Me singer continued, “I have come this far over the past 10 years and I am still grateful for the beating heart. My reliable OA who have been with me throughout this journey and all the pension team, thank you very much.”
“I will be a Jenny who plays good music as she is loved a lot. See you again next time. Thank you Blink,” Jennie concluded.
For her album, Jennie also collaborated with several notable international singers, including Dua Lipa and Doechii.