Entertainment

Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump

Kris Jenner shares son, Rob Kardashian with her ex-husband Robert Kardashian

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump
Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump

Kris Jenner is overwhelming with love as his only son, Rob Kardashian, turns 38!

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Monday to celebrate Rob’s nig day with heartwarming wish.

“Happy birthday to my amazing son Rob! You are truly one of my life’s most special blessings and joys and I thank God He chose me to be your Mom” she wrote in the caption.

Kris further added, “You are such an incredible Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson and best friend, and I cherish every memory we have made. We celebrate you today and I love you so very much @robkardashianofficial.

Alongside the caption, Kris also shared a carousel of Rob’s image from past and present with the first one featuring them both.

In the photo, the mother-son duo could be seen beaming with joy as Kris held birthday cake in her hands.

Related: Kris Jenner marks International Women's Day with heartfelt family photo collection


Rob used to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside his mom Kris and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

However, from past eight years, he has stayed mostly out of the spotlight and hasn’t joined the cast of their new show The Kardashians.

Related: Kris Jenner takes life-changing decision for son Rob Kardashian

Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun
BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets emotional as she showcases ‘Ruby’ in Seoul
BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets emotional as she showcases ‘Ruby’ in Seoul
Kim Kardashian breaks silence with cryptic post as Kanye West drama unfolds
Kim Kardashian breaks silence with cryptic post as Kanye West drama unfolds
Reese Witherspoon sends heartfelt 50th birthday wish to Eva Longoria Baston
Reese Witherspoon sends heartfelt 50th birthday wish to Eva Longoria Baston
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively shares major life update after big win against Justin Baldoni
Barry Keoghan wows ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator with his ‘amazing’ acting skills
Barry Keoghan wows ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator with his ‘amazing’ acting skills
Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after legal battle
Rihanna steps out to support A$AP Rocky's first show after legal battle
Paul Rudd hints at Ant-Man's return in upcoming Avengers film
Paul Rudd hints at Ant-Man's return in upcoming Avengers film
Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship
Gigi Hadid pens emotional note after giving update on Zayn Malik relationship