Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump

Kris Jenner is overwhelming with love as his only son, Rob Kardashian, turns 38!
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Monday to celebrate Rob’s nig day with heartwarming wish.
“Happy birthday to my amazing son Rob! You are truly one of my life’s most special blessings and joys and I thank God He chose me to be your Mom” she wrote in the caption.
Kris further added, “You are such an incredible Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson and best friend, and I cherish every memory we have made. We celebrate you today and I love you so very much @robkardashianofficial.
Alongside the caption, Kris also shared a carousel of Rob’s image from past and present with the first one featuring them both.
In the photo, the mother-son duo could be seen beaming with joy as Kris held birthday cake in her hands.
Rob used to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside his mom Kris and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
However, from past eight years, he has stayed mostly out of the spotlight and hasn’t joined the cast of their new show The Kardashians.
