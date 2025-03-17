‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43

Entertainment

The Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne died at age 43 on March 16, 2025

Émilie Dequenne, the Belgian actress who won a Cannes Film Festival prize for her breakout role in Rosetta, passed away.

She died at the age of 43 on March 16, 2025.

According to her family, who spoke to AFP news agency (as reported by The Guardian), Émilie passed away on Sunday evening at a hospital near Paris, following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

She opened up about adrenocortical carcinoma diagnosis, a cancer of the adrenal glands in the kidney, back in 2023.

After her sudden death, Luc Dardenne paid tribute to the late star during a chat with France Info radio.

The Belgian filmmaker said that Émilie was “really too young, she had so many things to do.”

Luc added, “Acting was her life. She was an actress who could have done many things and whom people loved. She was intuitive, but she worked hard, she loved working, starting over, finding something else and we loved it too.”

During her stellar career, Émilie starred in Christophe Gans’ commercially successful Brotherhood of the Wolf, Philippe Lioret’s The Light, the 2009 drama The Girl on the Train, and Franck Richard’s 2010 horror movie The Pack.

To note, she was born in Belœil, Belgium on August 29, 1981.

