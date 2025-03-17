Reese Witherspoon sends heartfelt 50th birthday wish to Eva Longoria Baston

Reese Witherspoon is ringing in Eva Longoria Baston’s milestone 50th birthday!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, March 16, The Morning Show actress shared a slew of photos featuring her with the Desperate Housewives alum to mark her special day.
The carousel began with a sweet photograph of the gorgeous actresses, warmly hugging each other on what appears to be a red carpet of some event.
“Happy Birthday to this incredible force of light and goodness in the world!!” wished Reese.
Related: Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute
She continued, “@evalongoria you are such a fiercely intelligent, deeply loyal and endlessly joyful person. I am so lucky to call you my friend!”
The Friends starlet added, “Keep shining your bright light for us ALL to See!”
In the second snap, Reese Witherspoon was seen twinning with Eva in all-black ensemble, while the third was from the same event as the first one.
Related: Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
The last slide in the carousel featured a fun group photo, in which Elizabeth Banks and Kerry Washington joined Reese and Eva.
Commenting on the post, a fan penned, “Both of you look great Eva and being friends with Reese’s great on your special day happy birthday.”
Another wrote, “Absolutely beautiful ladies. Happy birthday, beautiful.”