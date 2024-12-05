Kai Trump pokes fun at Donald Trump with hilarious impression

Kai Trump sets internat ablaze with masterclass impression of her president-elect grandpa Donald Trump.
In a viral YouTube, the popular 17-year-old chuckled while mimicking her grandfather during a joint golf session with a pal.
She said, “This video is gonna be huge,” and repeated it again to sound more like her grandpa’s “yuge.”
Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.
She called their session “greatest golf match on YouTube yet.”
The clip, which was posted by YouTuber Grant Horvat, reached thousands of views in no time.
A user wrote under the video, “She’s humble and fun and hilarious, and not afraid to look like a mess sometimes on video. She’s not so neurotic about her image that she has to look perfect ALL the time.”
Another commented, “She’s so real. I love her. Whether she’s a Trump or a poor person living in section 8 projects, if she were my age, I would try hard to make her my friend. I always have a very good sense about people even when I meet them just for the first time.”
Previously, the teenager appreciated Donald for helping her to become a great golfer.
“I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on,” she wrote on Instagram.
Kai will be joining University of Miami for her academic year.