Kai Trump pokes fun at Donald Trump with hilarious impression

Kai Trump impersonates her president-elect grandfather in their joint golf session

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024


Kai Trump sets internat ablaze with masterclass impression of her president-elect grandpa Donald Trump.

In a viral YouTube, the popular 17-year-old chuckled while mimicking her grandfather during a joint golf session with a pal.

She said, “This video is gonna be huge,” and repeated it again to sound more like her grandpa’s “yuge.”

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

She called their session “greatest golf match on YouTube yet.”

The clip, which was posted by YouTuber Grant Horvat, reached thousands of views in no time.

A user wrote under the video, “She’s humble and fun and hilarious, and not afraid to look like a mess sometimes on video. She’s not so neurotic about her image that she has to look perfect ALL the time.”

Another commented, “She’s so real. I love her. Whether she’s a Trump or a poor person living in section 8 projects, if she were my age, I would try hard to make her my friend. I always have a very good sense about people even when I meet them just for the first time.”

Previously, the teenager appreciated Donald for helping her to become a great golfer.

“I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kai will be joining University of Miami for her academic year.

