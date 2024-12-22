Blake Lively draws criticism over Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Next Amber Heard’

There’s no hiding for Blake Lively now!
On Saturday, December 21, TMZ reported that the IF actress has made her way to the court and filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, suing him on the charges of sexual harassment and instigating a smear campaign against her.
In the lawsuit, the Gossip Girl starlet also leveled several charges and allegations against Baldoni and film’s lead producer James Heath, accusing them of unwanted physical contact, inappropriate comments, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress.
The news spread like a wildfire all over internet with many social media users slamming Lively over the lawsuit, stating that the actress’s lawsuit is nothing but just a publicity stunt.
Many of the netizens also compared Blake Lively with Amber Heard, citing Depp v. Heard case that shocked the entertainment industry and fans in 2022.
“She reminds me of amber heard,” penned one, another laughed, “Amber Lively or Blake Heard.”
A third expressed, “I’m done with anything Blake related. She is a drama queen.”
“She is a washed up actress, no talent, just wants attention, next,” noted a fourth.
A fifth wrote, “During their press tour, Justin was advocating for the DV victims while Blake was promoting this as a romcom. Just saying.”
“She’s become another Amber Heard. I used to like her. Not anymore,” expressed a sixth.
Meanwhile, one more commented, “Wait. But her husband was there the whole time. Wtf.”
It Ends with Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same title, was released on August 9, 2024.