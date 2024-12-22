Entertainment

Blake Lively draws criticism over Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Next Amber Heard’

The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress has sued costar and director Justin Baldoni over sexual harassment and smear campaign

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Blake Lively draws criticism over Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Next Amber Heard’
Blake Lively draws criticism over Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Next Amber Heard’

There’s no hiding for Blake Lively now!

On Saturday, December 21, TMZ reported that the IF actress has made her way to the court and filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, suing him on the charges of sexual harassment and instigating a smear campaign against her.

In the lawsuit, the Gossip Girl starlet also leveled several charges and allegations against Baldoni and film’s lead producer James Heath, accusing them of unwanted physical contact, inappropriate comments, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress.

The news spread like a wildfire all over internet with many social media users slamming Lively over the lawsuit, stating that the actress’s lawsuit is nothing but just a publicity stunt.

Many of the netizens also compared Blake Lively with Amber Heard, citing Depp v. Heard case that shocked the entertainment industry and fans in 2022.

“She reminds me of amber heard,” penned one, another laughed, “Amber Lively or Blake Heard.”

A third expressed, “I’m done with anything Blake related. She is a drama queen.”

“She is a washed up actress, no talent, just wants attention, next,” noted a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “During their press tour, Justin was advocating for the DV victims while Blake was promoting this as a romcom. Just saying.”

“She’s become another Amber Heard. I used to like her. Not anymore,” expressed a sixth.

Meanwhile, one more commented, “Wait. But her husband was there the whole time. Wtf.”

It Ends with Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same title, was released on August 9, 2024.

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend

Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled

Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump shares her celebrity crush
Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump shares her celebrity crush
The Weeknd hits new milestone after ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ announcement
The Weeknd hits new milestone after ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ announcement
Kate Winslet on challenges & triumphs of her eight-year journey with 'Lee'
Kate Winslet on challenges & triumphs of her eight-year journey with 'Lee'
Liam Payne recorded heartfelt love song for Naomi Campbell before his death
Liam Payne recorded heartfelt love song for Naomi Campbell before his death
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce
Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Martin Short to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight?
Martin Short to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight?
Daniel Stern exposes Joe Pesci’s shocking act on ‘Home Alone’ set
Daniel Stern exposes Joe Pesci’s shocking act on ‘Home Alone’ set
Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party