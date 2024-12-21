World

Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing

Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, has taken huge step against TikTok after fatal stabbing of a teenager

  by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Albanian government has taken a major step against popular social media platform TikTok after a teenager was tragically murdered last month.

Last month, a 14-year-old high-schooler, Martin Cani, was fatally stabbed by a fellow student after the two got involved in a dispute on the famous video creating social media platform, shocking the whole nation and sparking serious concerns.

On Saturday, December 21, in a move to take a strict measure against TikTok, Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania put one-year ban against the popular short video app, reported Reuters.

"For one year, we'll be completely shutting it down for everyone. There will be no TikTok in Albania," Rama said.

The ban, which is set to come into effect next year, is a part of a broader plan that is made to transform schools into a safer place, told the Prime Minister after holding a meeting with parents’ group and teachers from across the country.

According to Edi Rama, the major cause behind rising cases of violence among youth are the social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

He also stated, "The problem today is not our children, the problem today is us, the problem today is our society, the problem today is TikTok and all the others that are taking our children hostage.”

Notably, the stabbing video, which was later posted on TikTok garnered much attention from minors who supported the act, leading to the strict action against the platform.

