Shocking reason why King Charles, Prince Harry may never reunite

With all the drama between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, the reunion graph continues to see a decline!
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a step back from the royal responsibilities, the rift between the Sussexes and King Charles along with other key royal family members including Queen Camilla and Prince William, keeps increasing.
Now, a royal biographer, Hugo Vickers, during a conversation with The Sun, has claimed that the strained relationship between the British monarch and his estranged son is “unlikely” in the near future.
Giving a shocking reason to back his claim, Vickers revealed that as per his view, the Duke of Sussex garners way too much publicity and attention from the public than the King, which is severely disliked by the monarch.
He went on to continue that only those royal family members, who stay in the King’s shadow are the most successful ones because Charles, as a King, wants to remain more in the spotlight than any other of the royals.
"The most successful members of the royal family are the ones who support the King in what he's doing, and they don't compete with him,” he stated.
In the same conversation, the royal author also stated that for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, money is the forefront thing in their minds, and staying in limelight, even by being controversial, is what they do to make money.
With Harry not showing any sign of reconciliation with the royals, the reunion seems like a never-ending dream.