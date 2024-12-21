World

Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance

United States President Joe Biden to aid Taiwan amidst China's constant military pressure

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance
Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance 

Joe Biden once again reminded the world where U.S. stands in China-Taiwan conflicts.

According to White House on Friday, the U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to facilitate Taiwan’s defence with $571.3 million.

It is also shared by Pentagon that a potential sale of $265 million worth of military equipment’s was also approved to the island as per State Department.

Though U.S. is not in one of the 12 countries that recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, it is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself under the Taiwan Relations Act (1979).

Recently, to pressurise Taiwan, China has started daily military activities near the island, the island also went on high alert last week when China displayed their naval forces around Taiwan and in the East and South China Seas.

Taiwan’s defence ministry in a shared statement showed gratitude to the U.S. for its “firm security guarantee” and that the two sides would continue working to ensure peace in Taiwan Strait.

It is important to note that China still refuses to see Taiwan as their own state with their own elected political leaders and are still under the impression of “peaceful unification” to be a dream that’s not far away from reality.

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Switzerland launches world's steepest cable car
Switzerland launches world's steepest cable car
Car attack leaves two dead in Germany Christmas market
Car attack leaves two dead in Germany Christmas market
E-bike battery explosion devastates family home days before Christmas
E-bike battery explosion devastates family home days before Christmas
Senate passes key spending bill to keep government operational during holidays
Senate passes key spending bill to keep government operational during holidays
Peter Mandelson faces strong jab from Trump campaign adviser over ambassador role
Peter Mandelson faces strong jab from Trump campaign adviser over ambassador role
Biden administration withdraws 'controversial' rule on transgender sports participation
Biden administration withdraws 'controversial' rule on transgender sports participation
Flight attendant falls from plane at East Midlands airport
Flight attendant falls from plane at East Midlands airport
Drunk man’s giant santa brings North Yorkshire village together every Christmas
Drunk man’s giant santa brings North Yorkshire village together every Christmas
Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Malaysia resumes search for missing MH370 wreckage after 10 years
Malaysia resumes search for missing MH370 wreckage after 10 years
Keir Starmer to name Lord Mandelson as UK’s next ambassador to the US
Keir Starmer to name Lord Mandelson as UK’s next ambassador to the US