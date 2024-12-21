Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance 

Joe Biden once again reminded the world where U.S. stands in China-Taiwan conflicts.
According to White House on Friday, the U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to facilitate Taiwan’s defence with $571.3 million.
It is also shared by Pentagon that a potential sale of $265 million worth of military equipment’s was also approved to the island as per State Department.
Though U.S. is not in one of the 12 countries that recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, it is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself under the Taiwan Relations Act (1979).
Recently, to pressurise Taiwan, China has started daily military activities near the island, the island also went on high alert last week when China displayed their naval forces around Taiwan and in the East and South China Seas.
Taiwan’s defence ministry in a shared statement showed gratitude to the U.S. for its “firm security guarantee” and that the two sides would continue working to ensure peace in Taiwan Strait.
It is important to note that China still refuses to see Taiwan as their own state with their own elected political leaders and are still under the impression of “peaceful unification” to be a dream that’s not far away from reality.