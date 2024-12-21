World

Biden administration withdraws 'controversial' rule on transgender sports participation

A proposed rule would have prevented schools from banning transgender athletes from participating in sports

  • December 21, 2024
The Biden administration recently decided to revoke a proposed change to Title IX.

As per Reuters, a proposed rule would have prevented schools from banning transgender athletes from participating in sports.

Last year, the Biden administration introduced a new rule and invited people to share their thoughts on it.

The Department of Education published an official notice announcing that it would no longer move forward with the proposed rule change.

The statement reads, “In light of the comments received and those various pending court cases, the Department has determined not to regulate on this issue at this time. Therefore, the Department hereby withdraws the Athletics NPRM and terminates this rulemaking proceeding.”

The Biden administration’s original goal with the proposed rule was to “propose a regulatory standard under Title IX that would govern a recipient’s adoption or application of sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female athletic team consistent with their gender identity."

In recent years, transgender rights have sparked intense political debate.

In the November elections, Republicans strongly campaigned on issues related to transgender rights, especially focusing on the participation of transgender women in school sports.

During his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump promised to limit access to both gender-affirming healthcare and the involvement of transgender sports.

