World

Switzerland launches world's steepest cable car

World’s steepest cable car connects Stechelberg with the car-free village of Mürren

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024


Switzerland has achieved another milestone with the launch of the steepest cable car in the world, adding yet another attraction to the traveller's favourite destination.

According to CNN, the steepest cable car in the world, introduced by the Land of Alps, can climb 775 meters (2,543 feet) in just four minutes. The cableway officially opened to the public on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The extremely steep gradient of 159.4% cable car connects the village of Stechelberg with the car-free village of Mürren, which is some 1,650 meters (5,413 feet) above sea level.

The cable car is capable of carrying 85 people or 6.8 tonnes of cargo at a time. It has an AURO system (Autonomous Ropeway Operation), allowing it to operate without workers through camera and sensor monitoring.

Although Guinness World Records has not recognised the cable car yet, the makers’ claim that it is the steepest cable car in the world.

Moreover, it is not the first time that Switzerland has achieved record-breaking heights. Back in 2017, the country opened the world’s steepest funicular railway in the alpine village of Stoos, climbing 743 meters (2,438 feet) along gradients as steep as 110%.

