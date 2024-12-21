E-bike battery explosion devastates family home days before Christmas

An e-bike battery exploded in a highly destructive manner, destroying a family’s home just days before Christmas.
As per multiple outlets, the e-bike involved in the explosion was originally a regular pedal bicycle, but it had been upgraded by adding a battery pack to convert it into an electric bike.
The fire happened while the bike was being charged. A doorbell camera captured how quickly the fire spread, causing the house to be fully engulfed in flames.
One person escaped through the front door, while two other, who were in a converted loft space, had to climb out through a skylight onto the roof to get away from the fire.
A man fell from the roof was seriously injured, while a woman was saved by a firefighter, who caught her.
LFB deputy assistant commissioner Richard Field described the fire as "devastating" and said it was "fortunate that no lives have been lost".
He added, "We've seen around 160 e-bike and e-scooter fires in London this year and this incident highlights the dangers e-bikes and e-scooters can pose.”
Richard elaborated, “E-bikes are one of London's fastest-growing fire risks, with a fire on average once every other day.”
"If you're planning on buying an e-bike or e-scooter for yourself or a loved one for Christmas and you see an offer online that seems too good to be true, it probably is,” he added.