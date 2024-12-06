Sabrina Carpenter beau Barry Keoghan explains battle with trust issues amid split rumours

Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend Barry Keoghan has opened up about how growing up in foster care developed trust issues in him.
The Saltburn star also shared how it effected his mental health and life afterwards.
He recently appeared on This Life of Mine with James Corden amid production of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.
Barry told the host, “As a kid, you don’t know what’s going on. You have no kind of gauge on, ‘This is a process, and we’re going to go to a next home.’ You arrive and like, ‘This is it.’ And then you get took and you go to another one and that starts to affect you as you grow up and wherever.”
“You don’t trust the process of anything. You have a problem with attachment and abandonment. It just comes back and knocks on the door,” he added.
Barry revealed that he had to work with a lot of therapists over the years due to his traumatic childhood experience.
The Oscar-nominated actor concluded, “It just comes back and knocks on the door. Never trusted love, never trusted that someone wanted to know me or, let’s say, be a friend, for instance. I always kind of questioned it. You have to really be aware and be honest and be brutally honest with yourself and to work on these things.”
Sabrina and Barry started dating in late 2023, and they are reportedly on a "break."
Earlier this week, rumours started circulating that the pair might breakup as the Irish actor allegedly cheated on the Please Please Please crooner.