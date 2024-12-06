Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Ushna Shah has her vacation mode ON!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Parizaad actress treated her 2.7M followers to lazy mornings in Nathia Gali.

The video kicked off with Shah preparing her black coffee as she opened the curtains to admire the scenic view.

In next scene, the footage featured the Rukhsaar starlet struggling to wake up. 

Bearing the cold, Shah tucked herself in the blankets and fell asleep again.

“7:30 AM in Nathia-Gali. PS: Reminds me of an ad I did years ago in which I couldn’t wake up without a hit of the good stuff. Accurate!” Shah captioned her reel.


Netizens on seeing the Cheekh star in her messy avatar reacted in the comments section of her post.

One fan in awe commented, “It’s nice to just embrace the natural beauty within you.”

“You are such a cute thing," another fan gushed.

“How pretty Ushna looks after waking up,” a third user effused.

Another added, “This is relatable on so many levels.”

Prior to embracing the beauty of Nathia Gali, Shah aced her style in a silver embellished gown with Ezu and The PropheC new track Dilawara playing in the backdrop.

On the personal front, Ushna Shah married professional golfer Hamza Amin in February 2023, two months after announcing her engagement. 

