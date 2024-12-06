Donald Trump appoints David Perdue as ambassador to China

US President-elect Donald Trump has recently appointed former Senator David Perdue as the ambassador to China.
As per Reuters, Perdue will be responsible for controlling the challenging relationship between both the countries.
Announcing the appointment on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the U.S. Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China.”
The statement added, “He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China's leaders."
Trump has indicated he will impose an additional tariff on Chinese goods unless China takes more significant steps to curb the trafficking of the highly addictive drug fentanyl.
He warned to raise tariffs exceeding 60% on Chinese imports during his campaign.
Trump has appointed China hawks for other prominent roles in his administration, including Senator Marco Rubio for the position of secretary of state.
He will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.