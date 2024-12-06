Prince William plans sudden Paris trip amid Princess Kate’s Christmas services

Prince William has announced last-minute trip to Paris amid wife, Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol services.
On Friday, December 6, Hello! reported that the Prince of Wales has confirmed his attendance for the special ceremony that will mark the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, five years after a fire in April 2019 caused serious damages to the cathedral, forcing it to shut down.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 7, in the presence of the Archbishop of Paris and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
"The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral,” announced a Kensington Palace spokesperson just a few hours before Princess Kate’s Christmas carol services.
The spokesperson added, "His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom."
Besides Prince William, US President-elect, Donald Trump, and several other head of states and governments will also attend the ceremony.
Meanwhile, the cathedral is scheduled to open to the public on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
On the other hand, Princess Kate has kicked off the Christmas services and also shared a peek inside the Christmas Carol Service's venue in Westminster Abbey in London.