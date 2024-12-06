Zara Tindall attends Royal Christmas Concert solo to support Princess Kate

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Zara Tindall turned heads in a striking burgundy velvet ensemble as she attended the Royal Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey to show her support for Princess Kate.

The 43-year-old royal made a solo appearance, without her husband Mike Tindall, joining fellow family members, including Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. 

Zara looked radiant in a full velvet suit by Veronica Beard, paired with a chic gold clutch from Stathberry. She completed her look with stylish Kurt Geiger shoes and elegant Laurence Coste earrings, reported GB News.

The concert, which was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, as well as her aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also saw notable absences from Princess Eugenie and the King and Queen. 

Following the event, the beautiful trees and wreaths from the service will be donated to local charities to spread festive cheer.

