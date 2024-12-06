Dua Lipa debuts Live Album from The Royal Albert Hall

Dua Lipa has finally released her live album from The Royal Albert Hall!
After giving two thrilling performances in India and South Korea earlier this week, the Levitating singer, on Friday, December 6, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of photos and videos from the Royal Albert Hall, dropping the exciting update for her fans.
“LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, THE ALBUM, OUT NOW,” she wrote in the caption.
She further penned, “I am so proud of this album and I'm so happy I get to share it with you in this way. A real dream come true. I've been ticking a lot of them off this year that it doesn't even feel real sometimes!”
The Radical Optimism Tour hitmaker, also penned, “But we're here and it's happening and you can watch the evening with me this Sunday on @ITV and 15th December on @CBStv for an extra look behind the scenes !!!”
Dua Lipa Live from The Royal Albert Hall features a reimagined version of Radical Optimism performed from the beginning to the end.
It will also feature some of her earlier hit tracks, along with the 53-piece Ben Foster’s Heritage Orchestra, a 14-strong choir and her 7-piece band.
Meanwhile, Dua Lipa concluded the 2024 leg of her Radical Optimism Tour on December 5, in Seoul, South Korea.