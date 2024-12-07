Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career 

Trending

Ira Khan is the beloved daughter of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

  December 07, 2024
Aamir Khan’s beloved daughter Ira did not follow her dad’s acting footsteps!

On December 6, the star’s daughter held am AMA session online where she addressed some burning questions about her and not-for-profit mental health organisation, Agatsu Foundation.

During the session someone also asked her why she did not pursue acting as her profession.

Responding to it, Amir’s daughter expressed saying, “Because when you're small, and someone tells you 'You must want to be an actor, na?', you want to do anything but that so prove that you're cool and aren't just going to another person who wants to be an actor."

“When I grew up, I was genuinely interested in othyer things because being an actor is not fun,” she further divulged.

The second part of the fan’s question was how it is working with mental health patients and whether she faces some pain, "Working with patients is immensely rewarding. It's also a big responsibility.”

For the unversed, Ira Khan is the daughter of the acclaimed Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

To note, Ira has many times been vocal about her parent’s divorce saying, “My parents' divorce wasn't one day, it was something that changed all our lives since that day.” 

