Donald Trump's first international trip as president-elect: Details revealed

The 47th President of America, Donald Trump, is off on his first international trip after being elected as the president.
According to ABC News, Trump, in his first international trip as the president-elect, will attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
The upcoming US president will meet world leaders and dignitaries on Saturday, December 7, 2024, during the ceremony celebrating the renovation of the cathedral church after the devastating fire in 2019.
Trump accepted the invitation to the ceremony earlier this week and wrote that the French President, Emmanuel Macron, had done "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”
Macron’s office said that the 78-year-old was invited as president-elect of a “friendly nation. This is in no way exceptional; we’ve done it before.”
Moreover, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said that President Joe Biden was invited as well, but he will not attend the event due to a scheduling conflict; instead, first lady Jill Biden will represent the US in the ceremony.
Furthermore, France and the US had a warm, friendly relationship during Trump’s first term. Macron was the guest of honour at the Republican president’s first state dinner.
Macron also congratulated Trump on winning the elections last month and vowed to “work together as we did for four years.”