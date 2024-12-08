Trending

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues

Bollywood director Karan Johar's mother admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on December 6, 2024

  December 08, 2024
Hiroo Johar, the mother of Karan Johar, has caused a wave of concern with her sudden hospitalization. 

It has been indicated that her condition is rather stable and there is no need for worry.

The news of Hiroo's hospitalization gained traction when the Bollywood director accompanied by his close friend and designer Manish Malhotra paid a visit to the hospital. 

Although the specific reason behind her admission has not been confirmed, recent updates reveal she is out of danger. 

For the unversed, the 81-year-old has been a crucial part of her son's journey, not just personally but also in his professional life. 

Many times the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director openly shared admiration for Hiroo, calling her 'superhero' for her strength and sense of humour especially during her recovery from two major surgeries back in 2021. 

As Hiroo Johar continues to fight the health issues, many fans and celebrities are hopeful of her speedy recovery. 

On the personal front, Karan Johar has been busy with his directorial ventures and production projects. 

