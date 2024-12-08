Trending

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar offers advice about family planning

'Verna' actress Naimal Khawar Khan is wife of the Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi

  by Web Desk
  December 08, 2024
Naimal Khawar, beloved wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, spoke motherhood and marriage. 

In a candid chat with Zara Noor Abbas on her show What MomSense, the Anaa actress revealed couples should discuss children beforehand. 

Talking about her life after becoming a parent, she said, "Children change your entire life." 



While Khawar took on the responsibilities of managing the household and raising the child, the Alif star was the family's major breadwinner.  

She continued, "Me and Hamza had decided on our roles before Mustafa's birth." 

"We decided on the order of things before Mustafa came into our lives and my advice to all couples out there is to be practical about this approach," the Verna actress shared. 

Khawar further went on stressing over how bad marriages can affect the mental piece of a child, "If things are not going well in a marriage then the couple should part ways instead of keeping the kids in a toxic environment."

"Being in a bad home will affect the kids," the mom-of-one elaborated. 

For the unversed, Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi took the plunge in 2019 at a dreamy wedding ceremony. 

