Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir serve pure love goals in throwback post 

Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir took the plunge in July 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Sarah Khan's latest social media post is too cute to handle! 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Sabaat actress treated her 8M followers to a cutesy sight featuring her husband. 

In the throwback portrait, the duo looked crazy in love as they posed for a cozy picture together. 

The Yaar Mila De singer in a loving embrace puts his arm around the diva, proving pure love exists. 

Sarah added a red heart emoji as caption to describe her sentiments regarding the moment spent. 


Netizens swooned over the pair in the comments section. 

One fan commented, "They look so cute together honestly. The ways she talks about her husband it's never cringe tho." 

"Legends know this is year's old," another fan effused. 

"AHHH! THOSE DAYS," the third penned. 

This is not the first time, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress shared tidbits about her love life. 

It is pertinent to mention that the mom-of-one is now back to work as she released BTS shots from the sets of her upcoming drama. 

In the images shared, Sarah looked all charged up for the shoot sipping over her mug. 

On the personal front, Sarah Khan married singer Falak Shabir in July 2020.

A year later the lovebirds announced the birth of their first child, daughter Alyana Falak.  

