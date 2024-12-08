Sports

Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren boys Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won 1-2 pole position in Abu Dhabi GP qualifying

  by Web Desk
  December 08, 2024
Lando Norris secured pole position from Max Verstappen during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying.

His teammate Oscar Piastri also dominated by winning P2.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz won third position with 0.020 seconds behind Oscar during his final weekend with Ferrari before leaving to join Williams.

After the qualifying, Lando said, “A perfect day for us. Probably a little tougher than before as we’ve been strong all weekend. My lap was strong too so it was just what we wanted from today.”

He added, “It was hard just to break that barrier of getting close to Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, because for such a long period of time they’ve been the guys who have dominated Formula 1.”

“I had those opportunities, but I believed and I wanted to simply do it with McLaren. I wanted to do it with the guys who gave me my opportunity in Formula 1,” Lando concluded.

However, the seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was not in luck as he got eliminated in Q1 in his final weekend with Mercedes.

He told the team over radio, “I messed that up big time, guys.”

Lewis has raced with Mercedes for over 12 years now and he is moving to Ferrari for 2025 Formula One season.

