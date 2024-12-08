Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel share priceless moment after Al-Nassr's tough loss

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team recently travelled to King Abdullah Sport City to face a top rival Al-Ittihad

  by Web Desk
  December 08, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel share priceless moment after Al-Nassr’s tough loss
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel share priceless moment after Al-Nassr’s tough loss

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo recently met Hollywood actor Vin Diesel following his team’s defeat to Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo’s team recently travelled to King Abdullah Sport City to face a top rival Al-Ittihad as the team aimed to close the gap in points between league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Adding to the excitement, Hollywood celebrities Diesel, Michael Douglas and Bruce Lee were in attendance to watch Ronaldo.

The Hollywood trio travelled to Saudi Arabia this week to attend the fourth Red Sea International Film Festival, which featured a mix of world premieres and international films.

Taking to his Instagram account, Diesel shared a picture with CR7, where the two are seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up pose.


He added a heartfelt caption to the post that reads, “Just a couple of kids with dream.”

The Portuguese star later reposted the picture on his Instagram story.

With this win, Al-Ittihad increased their lead over Al-Nassr to 11 points in the Saudi Pro League standings.

Both Benzema and Ronaldo, former teammates at Real Madrid, will now have a winter break before the league resumes in January.

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has been outstanding on the field, netting 74 goals and providing 18 assists in 83 appearances.

