Royal

Prince William gets praises from Donald Trump during second meeting in Paris

Prince William met Donald Trump while visiting France for the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024


Prince William has received high praise from Donald Trump during their second meeting following the historic reopening of the Notre Dame on Saturday night.

During the meeting at the residence of the British ambassador in Paris yesterday, Trump and the Prince of Wales shared a warm handshake.

Trump then praised Prince William saying he is "doing a fantastic job," and hailed the future King a “good man."

The prince also asked Trump if he had warmed up since attending the ceremony in the cathedral and he replied he had and that "it was a beautiful ceremony".

The two leaders discussed on various global issues and the importance of the UK-US relationship during the 40-minute-long meeting.

Kensington Palace has described the meeting between as "warm and friendly."

According to Palace, Trump also "shared some warm and fond memories" with Prince William about his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for which the 42-year-old royal was "extremely grateful".

Earlier to this, the duo shared a warm handshake at the reopening ceremony marking the five-year restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Prince William last met Donald Trump in 2019 when the then-president made a state visit to the UK.

