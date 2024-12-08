Mystery behind world's most unusually shaped national flag of Nepal 

Nepal has the most unusual flag in the world as it has a completely different shape from the flags of entire world nations.
According to CNN, the most easily spot flag in the world is of Nepal because id different from other flags, comprised of two crimson-colored rightward-pointing isosceles triangles.
Sanjog Rupakheti, a Nepal native and professor of history at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts explained, “That particular shape, the single pennon and double pennon, is not unique to Nepal. It has a long and deep history in South Asia and in the Indian subcontinent.”
“We were taught in school growing up that the sun and moon … represent the eternity of the nation, triangles supposedly representing the (Himalayan) mountains that Nepal is known for. As a historian, I think a better and a more persuasive interpretation would be to see these symbols as representing these mythical, ancient, illustrious dynasties that many ruling elites in the region often styled their genealogy after.”