Sci-Tech

Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes

The machine is expected to enter mass production, with plans to launch a home version soon

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Japan unveils a groundbreaking innovation, a "human washing machine” that can clean and dry a person in just 15 minutes.

Developed by Science Co., this device is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) named Mirai Ningen Sentakuki (Future Human Washing Machine).

It uses advanced technology to clean the individual with a focus on mental well-being, providing a spa-like experience.

Once the user sits in the center seat, the transparent, cockpit-inspired device fills with water up to a certain level, as shown in a viral YouTube video.

The device has a sensor in the seat that monitors the user’s pulse and other health data to adjust water temperature for an optimal bath experience.

Afterwards, high-speed water jets with tiny air bubbles (3 micrometers wide), reported Daily Mail.

When the bubbles burst, they generate a small yet strong pressure wave that removes dirt from the skin, a method also used to clean electronic components that cannot be washed with chemicals.

This innovative concept will be showcased at the Osaka Expo 2025 and more than 1,000 attendees will get the chance to try it out.

Following the trial, the machine is expected to enter mass production, with plans to launch a home version soon.

