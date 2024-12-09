Sports

Joe Philbin’s journey from NFL success to family’s heartbreaking loss

He coached for 19 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Joe Philbin is an offensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before that, he coached for 19 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys.

His most recent role was as the Cowboys' offensive line coach. Philbin was the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2012 to 2015, where he compiled a 29-35-0 record.

During the 2011 season as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers he coached Aaron Rodgers to the Most Valuable Player.

He coached for four years as a head coach before being dismissed by the Dolphins on October 5, 2015.

Joe Philbin's son:

Joe Philbin's son, Michael Philbin, died in an accidental drowning in a Wisconsin river on January 8, 2012.

Michael, 21, went out with friends at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, but after that night, he vanished. The next day, his body was found in the river.

The toxicology report showed that Michael had a blood alcohol level of 0.176, more than double the legal limit for driving, along with traces of marijuana in his system.

Philbin released a statement after his son's death, "The loss of a child and sibling is absolutely heartbreaking to a family. Ours is no different. We hope that the results of the recent toxicology report serves as a reminder to us all that the mixture of alcohol and marijuana can be extremely dangerous; potentially even fatal," as per Fox News.

"The message is clear: practice moderation in the consumption of alcohol, avoid illegal drugs, and if someone appears to be in need of assistance, help them so that this situation doesn't occur again," he added.

Joe Philbin NFL career:

Green Bay Packers:

Philbin began his NFL journey with the Green Bay Packers in 2003, working his way through roles like Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Tight Ends Coach, and Offensive Line Coach. From 2007 to 2011, he became the Offensive Coordinator, helping lead the Packers to a Super Bowl win and a remarkable 15-1 season in 2011. Under his leadership, Aaron Rodgers set multiple records, including the highest passer rating in NFL history.

Miami Dolphin:

In 2012, Philbin became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, following Tony Sparano. Despite his efforts to turn the team around, the Dolphins struggled, finishing with a 23-25 record over three seasons, without making it to the playoffs.

