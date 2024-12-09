Pope Francis sparks health concerns as he appears with bruise on chin at ceremony

Pope Francis attended a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica to install 21 new cardinals on Saturday, December 7.
However, what caught the eyes of people was a noticeable bruise on the 87-year-old Pope’s chin as he officiated the ceremony, which sparked concerns about his health.
According to Reuters, the Vatican press office has assured that the injury was sustained from a minor fall.
On Friday morning, the pope hit his chin on his bedside table which caused the bruise.
Despite the bruise, he seemed to be in otherwise good health during the ceremony as he officially appointed 21 new men from 17 countries including Peru, Argentina, Japan, the Philippines, Algeria, India and Serbia to the College of Cardinals, who will eventually elect his successor.
This is not the first time Pope Francis has faced health issues. In June 2023, he underwent intestinal surgery for an abdominal hernia.
"At the end of the General Audience, the Holy Father went to the A. Gemelli University Hospital where in the early afternoon he will undergo a surgical operation of laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses under general anesthesia,” the Vatican said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.
Pope Francis was hospitalized for bronchitis in April last year. He also uses a wheelchair due to back and knee issues.