Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after sexual assault allegation denial

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a united and stylish appearance at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere alongside their daughter, Blue Ivy, just a day after the rapper addressed and denied serious child rape allegations.
The Halo crooner lends her voice once again to Nala in Disney’s Mufasa the new prequel to 2019’s photorealistic Lion King remake.
Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy also took the role of lioness cub Kiara.
On Monday night, the trio alongside Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles spotted together on the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Notably, this recent outing came after Jay-Z hit with allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl 24 years ago in a civil lawsuit filed in October by a woman identified only as Jane Doe.
In a lawsuit, Sean “Diddy” Combs was the first defendant, but now the case lists the names of Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z.
However, the 55-year-old rapper refuted the allegations in a powerful statement, sharing on the X (formerly Twitter) account of his entertainment company Roc Nation.
He stated the allegations as "a blackmail attempt,” also opened up about Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee.