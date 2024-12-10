Entertainment

Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after sexual assault allegation denial

Queen Bey and Jay-Z graced the event alongside their daughter Blue Ivy

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after sexual assault allegation denial
Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after sexual assault allegation denial

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a united and stylish appearance at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere alongside their daughter, Blue Ivy, just a day after the rapper addressed and denied serious child rape allegations.

The Halo crooner lends her voice once again to Nala in Disney’s Mufasa the new prequel to 2019’s photorealistic Lion King remake.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy also took the role of lioness cub Kiara.

On Monday night, the trio alongside Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles spotted together on the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Notably, this recent outing came after Jay-Z hit with allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl 24 years ago in a civil lawsuit filed in October by a woman identified only as Jane Doe.

In a lawsuit, Sean “Diddy” Combs was the first defendant, but now the case lists the names of Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z.

However, the 55-year-old rapper refuted the allegations in a powerful statement, sharing on the X (formerly Twitter) account of his entertainment company Roc Nation.

He stated the allegations as "a blackmail attempt,” also opened up about Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him

Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars

Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Bradley Cooper impresses Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohammed on double date
Bradley Cooper impresses Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohammed on double date
Taylor Swift gives whopping bonuses to Eras Tour crew
Taylor Swift gives whopping bonuses to Eras Tour crew
‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ to rock Brown County Music Center in spring 2025
‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ to rock Brown County Music Center in spring 2025
Kai Trump drops glimpses of her exciting ‘days on course’
Kai Trump drops glimpses of her exciting ‘days on course’
Selena Gomez gets emotional on Double Golden Globe nominations: ‘Honored’
Selena Gomez gets emotional on Double Golden Globe nominations: ‘Honored’
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip
Taylor Swift shares emotional statement as she wraps historic Eras Tour
Taylor Swift shares emotional statement as she wraps historic Eras Tour
Kate Cassidy shares first statement amid Liam Payne financial misuse claims
Kate Cassidy shares first statement amid Liam Payne financial misuse claims
Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy another date amid legal troubles
Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy another date amid legal troubles