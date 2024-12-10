Entertainment

Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Lisa Kudrow has made a major confession about her Friends co-stars and how it effected her life.

She became famous after starring as Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom.

Friends’ main lead cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa, Matt LeBlanc, late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

During a chat with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the 61-year old actress admitted that the entire cast had to make an effort to “really talk things through” whenever they had any misunderstandings with each other.

Lisa also noted the “six-way relationship took some work” and they “worked hard at being friends.”

The Comeback alum’s latest statement came after she revealed that she started re-watching Friends to keep the memory of Matthew alive after his tragic death in October 2023.

“If someone said something or did something, it didn't get too big because it was, Can I talk to you? I had to learn to be like, Can I talk to you about something?” adding, it was “hard” as she wasn't familiar with straightforward dialogue.

Lisa concluded the interview by crediting her Friends co-stars for teaching her “respectful communication.”

The final season of the hit sitcom was concluded on May 6, 2004. 

