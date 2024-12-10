Sports

Max Verstappen hails Sergio Perez as Carlos Sainz makes Williams F1 debut

Max Verstappen claims Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is 'not an idiot' after trolling

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024


Max Verstappen has shown unwavering support for teammate Sergio Perez, while Carlos Sainz has made Williams F1 debut after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver confessed that his teammate has been treated “very harsh” for his performance during the final three quarters of the 2024 Formula One season.

Earlier this week, the former Ferrari player was spotted driving for Williams for the first-time at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Dura chat with media including RacingNews365, he was asked if he felt sympathetic towards Sergio.

Max replied, "I do! I work with him every weekend, week in, week out, and I find people have been very harsh on him. Of course, there are some weekends [that] maybe could have been better, actually, but sometimes people have been very harsh on him, because he's not an idiot.”

"He's always been regarded as a great driver, and it's been tough, but it's been tough for everyone in the team, because sometimes it was just very difficult to drive [the RB20],” the four time world champion added.

On the other hand, Carlos is taking part in a filming day for the nine-time constructors' champions after leaving Ferrari.

