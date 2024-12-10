Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday' 

Chris Evans may be gearing up for a major return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, following his unexpected cameo alongside Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
As per Variety, the 43-year-old star, famous for his role as Steve Rogers in the Captain America and Avengers films and Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four franchise, will reportedly make a comeback in Doomsday in 2026.
The outlet suggested that his upcoming appearance would come over the heels of his recent cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to reprise many iconic roles, including Robert Downey Jr., who famously played superhero Iron Man, portraying Doctor Doom.
In an highly anticipated film Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/The Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, will return to the roles.
However, the report apparently dismissed the possibility of Evans returning to that same role.
In July, the new details regarding the casting and storyline were shared at San Diego Comic-Con.
To note, Evans’ was well known for his role in Captain America but Anthony Mackie replaced him for this role alongside Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World, which will release next year.