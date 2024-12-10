Entertainment

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The Captain America star played a cameo 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday' 

Chris Evans may be gearing up for a major return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, following his unexpected cameo alongside Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

As per Variety, the 43-year-old star, famous for his role as Steve Rogers in the Captain America and Avengers films and Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four franchise, will reportedly make a comeback in Doomsday in 2026.

The outlet suggested that his upcoming appearance would come over the heels of his recent cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to reprise many iconic roles, including Robert Downey Jr., who famously played superhero Iron Man, portraying Doctor Doom.

In an highly anticipated film Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/The Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, will return to the roles.

However, the report apparently dismissed the possibility of Evans returning to that same role.

In July, the new details regarding the casting and storyline were shared at San Diego Comic-Con.

To note, Evans’ was well known for his role in Captain America but Anthony Mackie replaced him for this role alongside Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World, which will release next year.

Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'

Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon

K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon
Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service

Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Bradley Cooper impresses Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohammed on double date
Bradley Cooper impresses Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohammed on double date
Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after rape allegation denial
Jay-Z, Beyoncé make first public appearance after rape allegation denial
Taylor Swift gives whopping bonuses to Eras Tour crew
Taylor Swift gives whopping bonuses to Eras Tour crew
‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ to rock Brown County Music Center in spring 2025
‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ to rock Brown County Music Center in spring 2025
Kai Trump drops glimpses of her exciting ‘days on course’
Kai Trump drops glimpses of her exciting ‘days on course’
Selena Gomez gets emotional on Double Golden Globe nominations: ‘Honored’
Selena Gomez gets emotional on Double Golden Globe nominations: ‘Honored’
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share peek into family moments from festive NYC trip