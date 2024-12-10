K-Pop light sticks illuminate youth protests against South Korean President Yoon

South Korean youth shine bright with customised K-pop light sticks in the protests against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
According to Reuters, South Korean protestors are using new and creative ways to protest and call for the impeachment of President Yoon.
After songs, dances, and chants, K-pop fans are now using customised light sticks as a powerful symbol to add a new dimension to their demonstrations against the president after his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country last week.
Tens of thousands of young protestors, along with the customised lights, gathered outside the National Assembly in Seoul in the near sub-zero temperatures chanting, “Impeach, impeach. Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol” on the beat of K-pop group Aespa's latest techno track, "Whiplash."
Moreover, a Seoul-based music critic, Kim Do Heon, noted that one of the advantages of these stick lights is how sturdy the protestors are, adding, “It also shines very bright and comes in a size that is easy to carry around."
A protestor with a light stick for K-pop boy band TREASURE said, “To endure such pain, you have to have something to enjoy in it so that people can stay hopeful for a long time even when it drags on.”
Notably, playlists of popular K-pop protest songs have been shared on social media platform X for the demonstrators even the main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-joo also shared a list of songs and wrote, “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol, ringleader of treason! ...from folk songs to K-pop."