‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming

Warhammer 40K has finally kicked off filming with Henry Cavill leading the show!
Two years after Amazon MGM Studios secured the rights to produce TV shows and movies of the hit game Warhammer 40,000 in December 2022, the company has reportedly begun the shooting of the highly-anticipated TV show.
On Tuesday, December 10, Deadline reported that as per the insiders close to the production, the first piece of the Warhammer 40K universe, which is a TV show, is finally under development at the studios.
For the first ever project of the franchise, a team of creative directors was hired along with the writers who have provided the material. However, the sources disclosed that the show has not revealed key details about the production.
Taking to is Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 10, Henry Cavill teased the new phase of the project he is highly passionate for.
“To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago....the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!,” he captioned.
The British actor, 41, continued, “My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world.”
“That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!” Cavill concluded.
As the project is still in the early stages of development, no official premiere date for Warhammer 40K has been finalized.