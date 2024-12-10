Entertainment

‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming

Henry Cavill’s Amazon TV series ‘Warhammer 40,000’ was confirmed two years back in 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming

Warhammer 40K has finally kicked off filming with Henry Cavill leading the show!

Two years after Amazon MGM Studios secured the rights to produce TV shows and movies of the hit game Warhammer 40,000 in December 2022, the company has reportedly begun the shooting of the highly-anticipated TV show.

On Tuesday, December 10, Deadline reported that as per the insiders close to the production, the first piece of the Warhammer 40K universe, which is a TV show, is finally under development at the studios.

For the first ever project of the franchise, a team of creative directors was hired along with the writers who have provided the material. However, the sources disclosed that the show has not revealed key details about the production.

Taking to is Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 10, Henry Cavill teased the new phase of the project he is highly passionate for.

“To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago....the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!,” he captioned.

The British actor, 41, continued, “My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world.”

“That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!” Cavill concluded.

As the project is still in the early stages of development, no official premiere date for Warhammer 40K has been finalized.

Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie lands in trouble because of King Charles, Prince Harry
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature

WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024

Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special

Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
NCT’s Mark Lee, renowned rapper Lee YoungJi join forces for new single
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
’28 Years Later’ trailer leaves fans wondering about Cillian Murphy’s return
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Evans to reprise Captain America role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Beyoncé gushes over Blue Ivy’s voice acting talent on 'Mufasa' debut
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Selena Gomez makes first grand appearance after Golden Globe nods
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars