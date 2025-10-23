Entertainment

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer hit with fresh blow as Blake Lively makes shocking new claim in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

  • By Sidra Khan
The Life of a Showgirl is tough, indeed!

After facing challenging time due to being dragged in her former best friend Blake Lively’s lawsuit, Taylor Swift has been hit with a fresh legal blow.

On Wednesday, October 22, Star Magazine reported that Taylor Swift has been hit with a fresh legal blow that a Florida-based self-published poet Kimberly Marasco has renewed her claim that The Life of a Showgirl popstar has copied her poems for some of her hit tracks.

In the second amended complaint filed on October 14, the author alleged that Swift plagiarized her “personal memoirs, poetry, and other art” published between 2017 and 2019, and replicated them in 11 songs on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In addition to the Wood crooner, Marasco has also sued swift’s label, producer Jack Antonoff, cowriter Aaron Dessner and Universal Music Group.

Marasco claims that the Opalite singer copied a “rigged-race metaphor” in The Man, “asylum-like imagery” and “rare historical references to Nellie Bly” in Fortnight, and the compared love to the sky in Illicit Affairs.

She noted that the sky imagery is “deeply personal, rooted in her experiences as a flight attendant.”

Kimberly Marasco’s first complaint against the Ruin the Friendship hitmaker was filed last year.

Billboard reported that the case was dismissed last year on September 29, with Judge Aileen Cannon ruling that the poet had “fallen woefully short” of proving the songs were similar, noting, “Plaintiff’s poems amount at most to ideas, metaphors, contexts, and themes — none of which is a proper subject of copyright protection.”

Notably, this update comes amid Blake Lively’s latest move against Justin Baldoni in her sexual harassment lawsuit, in which the actress and her legal team claimed that the director orchestrated a secret smear campaign against her and then attempted to hide the evidence by deleting the messages.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift had previously been dragged into Lively and Baldoni’s case, which led her to break ties with the Another Simple Favor actress.

