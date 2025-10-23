Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals painful truth about her marriage to Kanye West

The Skims mogul reflected on the emotional toll of her split with Kanye West

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Kim Kardashian has opened up about her marriage to Kanye West like never before.

In a candid discussion at the The Kardashians season 7 episode, the Skims mogul reflected on the emotional toll of her split — admitting she once felt she had “Stockholm syndrome” during their relationship

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she revealed, as she confessed that her ex-husband has “pretty tested” her in recent years, both personally and emotionally.

“I mean, I have psoriasis again," she said, adding, "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

During the confession, Kim was questioned what’s “going through her mind” when she endured erratic behavior from West.

"My poor kids," she said, adding, "Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies."

The mother-of-four added, “They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”

Speaking candidly about her decision to leave the Famous rapper, Kim admitted she"always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with West.

"I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," she said, revealing she would think to herself, "I should’ve stuck it out" or "I could’ve helped," but "this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally."

"It is so f------ sad," she added.

To note, Kim Kardashian shares four kids North West, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 with ex-husband Kanye West.


