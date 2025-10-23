Entertainment

50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift’s shoutout to him in ‘Ruin the Friendship’

The ‘Like My Style’ rapper also shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

  By Sidra Khan
50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift’s shoutout to him in ‘Ruin the Friendship’


50 Cent is finally sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s Ruin the Friendship.

In the sixth track of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the 35-year-old American popstar referenced the Like My Style rapper, singing, “And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cеnt song played / Should’ve kissed you anyway.”

The song centers on a high school one-sided love story with a friend who has since passed away, with Swift crooning about how one should confess their feelings even if it ends up ruining the friendship rather than spending their whole life wondering what the response might have been.

During his interview with Extra, 50 Cent shared his reaction on Taylor Swift’s shoutout, excitedly saying, “It really is cool because when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it’s to what was going on in culture at that time.”

“The music, you couldn’t miss it at that point and that’s why it was cool to me… What she was making reference to is the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point,” the In da Club rapper continued.

During the conversation, the American rapper and actor also revealed his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, and also took a swipe at the NFL star’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

When the host questioned if he likes The Fate of Ophelia singer’s romance with the Chiefs’ star, 50 Cent replied, “I do, I do. I like it a lot better than the last thing [Kelce] had going on. I like the team. You know, I like the whole thing.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after two years of whirlwind romance.

