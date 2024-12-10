Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song

Paris Hilton’s son is sassy just like her mother!
While promoting the new three-episode special Paris & Nicole: The Encore alongside Nicole Richie on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, the singer made a cute revelation about her son.
Hilton shared that the first ever word of her son, Phoenix, was “'Yas,” leaving host Meyers amused.
“Wait, his first word was "Yas"?' Meyers asked, to which Hilton responded, “Yas. And then the second words were ‘Sanasa.’”
“Almost everybody who's first words are "Yas," is their second word is ‘Queen,’” the host added.
To note, Hilton and Richie wrote the song Sanasa when they were just seven.
“We wrote the song, Sanasa, when we were seven, if you can believe it. And it's only one word, but the word means so many things,” Richie added.
Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum in November 2021 in a lavish ceremony at a private estate in Los Angeles.
The couple welcomed their first child together, son Phoenix, via surrogate on January 16, 2023.
In November 2023, less than a year later, Hilton and Reum welcomed daughter London.