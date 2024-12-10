Entertainment

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly break up after revealing pregnancy

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox recently revealed expecting their first child together

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly break up after revealing pregnancy
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly break up after revealing pregnancy

In a shocking turn of events, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits on their relationship!

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in June 2020, had an on-and-off relationship, and in November 2024 revealed that they are expecting their first child.

However, just a few weeks after disclosing the news, TMZ has reported that the duo have split months before welcoming their baby.

As per some insiders, the couple ended things over Thanksgiving weekend during their time in Vail, Colorado.

Disclosing the reason behind their breakup, the sources revealed that Megan Fox saw some material on the Bad Things rapper’s phone which she found upsetting, making her leave the trip earlier than planned.

After that moment, the couple have neither seen each other nor talked.

The sources also added that Fox is currently 4 to 5 months pregnant, which is why the split between the couple is a little complicated.

This shocking update comes just a few weeks after a tipster revealed it to Daily Mail that Fox and Kelly are “both thrilled and excited to be parents together.”

“They've always been rocky and had their ups and downs, but they have been proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another,” the insider added.

Notably, Megan Fox is due in March as per the source.

Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change

Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview

Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview
King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty

King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world

Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
Diddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALED
Diddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALED
'DWTS' star Jenna Johnson slays 'Wicked' dance with Mirrorball trophy: WATCH
'DWTS' star Jenna Johnson slays 'Wicked' dance with Mirrorball trophy: WATCH
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him
Demi Moore makes shocking confession about retirement from acting
Demi Moore makes shocking confession about retirement from acting
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming