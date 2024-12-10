Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly break up after revealing pregnancy

In a shocking turn of events, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits on their relationship!
The couple, who confirmed their relationship in June 2020, had an on-and-off relationship, and in November 2024 revealed that they are expecting their first child.
However, just a few weeks after disclosing the news, TMZ has reported that the duo have split months before welcoming their baby.
As per some insiders, the couple ended things over Thanksgiving weekend during their time in Vail, Colorado.
Disclosing the reason behind their breakup, the sources revealed that Megan Fox saw some material on the Bad Things rapper’s phone which she found upsetting, making her leave the trip earlier than planned.
After that moment, the couple have neither seen each other nor talked.
The sources also added that Fox is currently 4 to 5 months pregnant, which is why the split between the couple is a little complicated.
This shocking update comes just a few weeks after a tipster revealed it to Daily Mail that Fox and Kelly are “both thrilled and excited to be parents together.”
“They've always been rocky and had their ups and downs, but they have been proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another,” the insider added.
Notably, Megan Fox is due in March as per the source.