King Charles awards prestigious MBE to 103-year-old Indian army veteran

King Charles is honoring a 103-year-old British-Indian army veteran officer!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 10, the Royal Family posted a short string of throwback photos of a late sergeant major, Rajindar Singh Dhatt, sharing that the Monarch awarded him with the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
“At Windsor Castle today, The King invested 103-year-old Havildar Major Rajindar Singh Dhatt as an MBE for services to the South Asian Community in the UK,” the caption read.
Sharing the story of Dhatt, the caption noted, “Born in 1921 in pre-partition India, Rajindar had almost finished school when the Second World War broke out, prompting him to join the British Army.”
“Rajindar quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to Havildar Major (Sergeant Major) in 1943. He was deployed to the Far East campaign, where he fought in Kohima, northeast India, supporting the Allied Forces in breaking through Japanese defenses,” further added the Royal Family.
The long caption continued to tell that the late army officer returned to his native country after the war before relocating along with him family to Hounslow in 1963.
Earlier in the day, the British monarch honored those servants who lost their lives while in the line of duty between !948 and 2019