Princess Eugenie pens sweet birthday tribute to ‘big sissy’ Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie has dropped an incredibly moving tribute to her Princess Beatrice, for the latter's 37th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Princess of York dropped an adorable carousel, offering a glimpse into the cute moment of the royal duo.
Eugenie penned the heartfelt caption, “Happy happy birthday to my dearest Beabea.. my big sissy, the best in the entire world.”
The first snap from the carousel featured a solo shot of Beatrice sitting indoors in a warmly lit space, possibly a café or restaurant.
Another snap showed the royal sisters smiling brightly while posing together.
A third snap showcased Eugenie and Beatrice taking a cheerful selfie together in what appears to be a café or casual restaurant.
Both are smiling widely and holding large grilled sandwiches wrapped in paper.
The fourth photo featured their mom Sarah Ferguson, as the trio posing for lively selfie.
Notably, the touching tribute from Princess Eugenie came after Fergie, ex-wife of Prince Andrew posted a deeply emotional video of Beatrice.
In a caption she wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling Beatrice. There's nothing quite like holding you in my arms and feeling the incredible bond we've shared since the day you were born.
Ferguson added, "You continue to inspire me every single day with your strength, your kindness, and the beautiful way you love and care for your family."
She continued, "Moments like this will never get old and I cherish them more than words can say. The hugs, the laughter, the quiet understanding between us."
The duchess declared, "You make me so proud to be your mum, and I feel endlessly grateful for the woman you've become."
To note, Sarah Ferguson shares two daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugeine with Prince Andrew.