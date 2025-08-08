Home / Royal

Prince Andrew loses key support after bombshell biography

The Duke of York ranked just above only Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the list of the most unpopular royals

Prince Andrew has slipped further down in public favor, now ranking just above only Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the list of the most unpopular royals.

The Duke of York lost the public's love following the release of a new unofficial biography about him.

A recent YouGov survey revealed that only five percent of participants view Andrew positively.

However, the disgraced royal remains eighth in line to the throne and still holds his role as a counsellor of state, even after withdrawing from royal duties amid the Epstein controversy.

Trailing just behind him in public disapproval are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who departed the UK five years ago.

According to the survey, only 28 per cent of people hold a positive view of the Duke of Sussex, and fewer showing support for the Duchess of Sussex, whose approval stands at just 20 per cent.

YouGov shared that the results are “little different” compared to its previous survey in May, but Meghan’s still garnered the lowest number.

Notably, it was a challenging week for Prince Harry as he faced setback after an official Charity Commission report criticised his involvement in a damaging public dispute with his former charity, Sentebale.

To note, the poll disclosed that Prince William continues to top the royal popularity rankings, with 74 per cent of Britons having a positive view of the heir to the throne, while his wife, Princess Kate, is close behind on 71 per cent.

Princess Anne also maintained strong support as she got 70 per cent rank.

