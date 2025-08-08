Kate Middleton suffers shocking setback as Prince William steals key title

Kate Middleton hit with shocking update as Prince William snatched big title from the Princess during summer break.
As per the polls results released by UK's polling platform, YouGov, William has clinched top spot in most popular Royals list this year — surpassing his own wife, Catherine.
William becomes the most liked Royal in the UK with almost three-quarters of Britons (74%) having a positive perception of the future King.
Next in the list is Kate with 71%, while, King Charles' sister and the "hardest working" Royal, Princess Anne ranked third with 70%.
King Charles, however, has taken the fourth position in UK's popularity index with 59% of Britons having a positive opinion of the monarch.
While his majesty's disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, who is once again in the headlines since the release of the bombshell book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York has been rated the most unpopular royal.