King Frederik radiates joy during lively royal parade at Fredensborg Palace

It was a lively and joyful noon at Fredensborg Palace today!
On Friday, August 8, the Danish Royal Family took to Instagram to share a delightful update, reporting that the monarch made a beaming appearance to watch Friday’s changing of the guard in the palace courtyard.
“Fredensborg Castle echoed today with fast steps and the music band's tones, when His Majesty the King watched Friday's changing of the guard in the castle courtyard,” the Royals shared.
The post featured a carousel of photographs, featuring eye-catching glimpses from the event.
In the first snap, King Frederik – wearing a dark blue suit over a light blue shirt – beamed as he enjoyed the tune played by the music band, while the second and third photos featured the band enthusiastically delivering their best performance.
One more image in the gallery showed the King of Denmark radiating joy during a delightful interaction with key officials.
Continuing the caption, the Royal Family noted, “The royal couple has once again stayed in the Cancellihuset at Fredensborg Castle. When His Majesty has residence at the castle, a special King's Guard is deployed from the Royal Lifeguard, who assumes the duty of the guard as an independent unit.”
They went on to share, “Every Friday at noon. 12:00 a large change of the guard is carried out with a parade from Fredensborg Station, accompanied by either the Music Korpset or the Tambour Korpset. Today's parade ended in the castle yard, where the King received the new guard.”
King Frederik and Queen Mary are currently enjoying a peaceful summer break with their children at Fredensborg Palace