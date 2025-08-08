Amalienborg Palace shares rare update on Royal Family’s summer break

The Danish Royal Family is quietly enjoying a delightful summer break!
In a new Instagram post on Friday, August 8, Amalienborg Palace shared a rare update on the Royal Family’s peaceful summer holidays, reporting that King Frederik enjoyed a lively event during his time away from duties.
The King – enjoying vacation with his wife, Queen Mary, and children, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent, at Fredensborg Palace – watched an energetic royal parade that takes place every Friday during the Royal Family’s time there.
Fredensborg Palace – located on the eastern short of Lake Esrum in Fredensborg on the island of Zealand in Denmark – is the Danish Royal’s spring and autumn residence and is often utilized to host important state visits and events.
In the update, the palace shared, “Fredensborg Castle echoed today with fast steps and the music band's tones, when His Majesty the King watched Friday's changing of the guard in the castle courtyard.”
Sharing an update about King Frederik and Queen Mary, they continued, “The royal couple has once again stayed in the Cancellihuset at Fredensborg Castle. When His Majesty has residence at the castle, a special King's Guard is deployed from the Royal Lifeguard, who assumes the duty of the guard as an independent unit.”
It was further noted, “Every Friday at noon. 12:00 a large change of the guard is carried out with a parade from Fredensborg Station, accompanied by either the Music Korpset or the Tambour Korpset. Today's parade ended in the castle yard, where the King received the new guard.”
King Frederik and Queen Mary kicked off their annual summer break with Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent in Gråsten on July 28, 2025.