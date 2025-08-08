Home / Royal

Amalienborg Palace shares rare update on Royal Family’s summer break

King Frederik and Queen Mary are currently enjoying a peaceful and quiet summer break with their children

Amalienborg Palace shares rare update on Royal Family’s summer break


The Danish Royal Family is quietly enjoying a delightful summer break!

In a new Instagram post on Friday, August 8, Amalienborg Palace shared a rare update on the Royal Family’s peaceful summer holidays, reporting that King Frederik enjoyed a lively event during his time away from duties.

The King – enjoying vacation with his wife, Queen Mary, and children, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent, at Fredensborg Palace – watched an energetic royal parade that takes place every Friday during the Royal Family’s time there.

Fredensborg Palace – located on the eastern short of Lake Esrum in Fredensborg on the island of Zealand in Denmark – is the Danish Royal’s spring and autumn residence and is often utilized to host important state visits and events.

In the update, the palace shared, “Fredensborg Castle echoed today with fast steps and the music band's tones, when His Majesty the King watched Friday's changing of the guard in the castle courtyard.”

P.C. Instagram/detdanskekongehus
P.C. Instagram/detdanskekongehus

Sharing an update about King Frederik and Queen Mary, they continued, “The royal couple has once again stayed in the Cancellihuset at Fredensborg Castle. When His Majesty has residence at the castle, a special King's Guard is deployed from the Royal Lifeguard, who assumes the duty of the guard as an independent unit.”

It was further noted, “Every Friday at noon. 12:00 a large change of the guard is carried out with a parade from Fredensborg Station, accompanied by either the Music Korpset or the Tambour Korpset. Today's parade ended in the castle yard, where the King received the new guard.”

King Frederik and Queen Mary kicked off their annual summer break with Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent in Gråsten on July 28, 2025.

You Might Like:

Prince William shares special message as Beatrice marks her 37th birthday

Prince William shares special message as Beatrice marks her 37th birthday
The Prince of Wales sends best wishes in a heartwarming message amid enjoying a royal break

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg loses royal perk amid public backlash

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg loses royal perk amid public backlash
Marius Borg recent outing raised eyebrows as it came amid Marius' ongoing judicial investigation

Kate Middleton suffers shocking setback as Prince William steals key title

Kate Middleton suffers shocking setback as Prince William steals key title
The Prince of Wales outshines Kate Middleton as he clinches top spot in major polls

King Frederik radiates joy during lively royal parade at Fredensborg Palace

King Frederik radiates joy during lively royal parade at Fredensborg Palace
The Danish monarch beams with delight as Fredensborg Palace echoes with fast steps and the music band’s tones

How Duchess Sophie’s silent support touched hearts at her major outing

How Duchess Sophie’s silent support touched hearts at her major outing
The Duchess of Edinburgh showed deep compassion by 'holding space' for those she met

Real reason why Prince William won't give Royal title to Princess Beatrice

Real reason why Prince William won't give Royal title to Princess Beatrice
Prince William unlikely to assign official Royal role to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie when he will become King

Princess Beatrice to receive special birthday gift from King Charles

Princess Beatrice to receive special birthday gift from King Charles
King Charles likely to give Princess Eugenie a precious gift on her 37th birthday

Danish Royal family faces backlash over Princess Isabella’s racy festival shirt

Danish Royal family faces backlash over Princess Isabella’s racy festival shirt
Princess Isabella and son Crown Prince Christian attended the Danish music festival, Smukfest in Skanderborg

King Felipe, Queen Letizia’s foundation shares update about special awards

King Felipe, Queen Letizia’s foundation shares update about special awards
Princess Leonor is the honorary president of King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s Princess Of Girona Foundation

5 royal weddings that rivalled magic of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s nuptial

5 royal weddings that rivalled magic of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s nuptial
Then-Prince Charles & Lady Diana’s ‘wedding of the century’ to King Felipe & Queen Letizia’s ‘first royal union since 1906’, 5 royal weddings as grand as Harry and Meghan’s

Royal Family releases rare footage of Buckingham Palace ahead of big event

Royal Family releases rare footage of Buckingham Palace ahead of big event
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward to reunite for VJ Day next week

Prince William makes stern demand about Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's future

Prince William makes stern demand about Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's future
Prince William makes feelings clear about his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson amid bombshell claims