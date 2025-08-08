Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg loses royal perk amid public backlash

The Norwegian Royal House has announced the removal of a long-debated privilege from Marius Borg, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from her previous relationship.
As per Hola! Magazine, the royal family made headlines after the news of Crown Prince Haakon's family enjoyed vacation with Marius Borg, the eldest son of Princess Mette-Marit, and his younger son, Sverre Magnus, to practice one of their favorite water sports, surfing, on the Portuguese coast.
Notably, their maternal figure Princess Mette-Marit was absent during the family vacation.
Their outing raised eyebrows as it came amid Marius' ongoing judicial investigation involving the monarchy and a recent Royal House decision that officially changes his status.
A year has passed since the criminal process started against Marius, the Royal House has confirmed a measure that redefines his status.
Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son, Marius Borg, has been stripped of his diplomatic passport — a privilege he’d held since childhood due to his close connection to Norway’s royal family.
The revelations from the magazine Se og Hør, stated that Marius used the passport for multiple private trips, even without the company of other royal family members.
His act violated the measures set by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Through the passport he was allowed to bypass the immigration controls and receive preferential treatment at international airports.
It is reported that he abused his privileges by using the passport to avoid compromising situations abroad.
Amid mounting public scrutiny, Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revoked Marius Borg’s diplomatic passport.
To note, Marius Borg is accused of 23 serious offenses, including rape, sexual misconduct, abuse in close relationships, physical assault, threats, property damage, and violations of restraining orders.