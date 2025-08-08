Real reason why Prince William won't give Royal title to Princess Beatrice

The actual reason behind Prince William's decision to deny Princess Beatrice an official Royal title when he becomes King revealed.
Despite actively participating in Royal engagements and being a representative of the firm, The Princesses of York, Beatrice and Eugenie do not hold the title of a working Royal.
Although, York family's controversial image due to their disgraced father Prince Andrew is one reason why the sister-duo cannot be actively involved in the Royal Family.
Two other reason have been revealed by a former royal butler, Grant Harrold in his recent conversation with Gloucestershire Live.
While speaking on how King Charles and rest of the Royals will mark Beatrice's 37th birthday, Grant also shed light on why William will not give any title to either of the sisters if and when he ascends to the throne.
"Beatrice has her own career, so I don't see William making her a senior member of the working royals," he said.
The former butler, who served at Highgrove from 2004 to 2011 explained, "They pull ranks when they need the support, and she's been known to step up. But she has a job and does her own thing. She's still such a valued member of the family."
Princess Beatrice marked her 37th birthday on August 8, 2025, she is expected to receive a special gift from King Charles.