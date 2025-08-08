Sarah Ferguson swoons over ‘darling’ Beatrice in awestruck 37th birthday tribute

Home / Royal

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice celebrates her 37th birthday today, on August 8

Sarah Ferguson is “proud” to be her “darling” daughter Beatrice’s mum!

To ring in her beloved daughter’s 37th birthday, the Duchess of York penned an awestruck tribute on her official Instagram account, which was accompanied by an adorable video.

Gushing over the Princess of York, Sarah penned, “Happy Birthday my darling Beatrice.

There’s nothing quite like holding you in my arms and feeling the incredible bond we’ve shared since the day you were born.”

She continued, “You continue to inspire me every single day with your strength, your kindness, and the beautiful way you love and care for your family.”

Expressing pride in being her mother, the Duchess penned, “Moments like this will never get old and I cherish them more than words can say. The hugs, the laughter, the quiet understanding between us. You make me so proud to be your mum, and I feel endlessly grateful for the woman you’ve become.”

In the sweet clip, which was from the Youth Impact Council event, the mother-daughter duo shared a delightful moment, laughing heartily at something.

Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding’s heartwarming track Your Song playing in the background added a touch of warmth to the adorable video.

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is a member of the British Royal Family and ninth in line to the throne.

